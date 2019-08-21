James Van Der Beek's Dancing With the Stars Participation Was Predicted By His Old Show

Life is imitating art for James Van Der Beek. The Dawson's Creek star is part of the season 28 cast of Dancing With the Stars, something that was foretold by his former role—as a version of himself—on Don't Trust the B…in Apt. 23.

During the two-season ABC comedy series, Van Der Beek played a version of himself, a close friend of Chloe (Krysten Ritter), who desperately wanted to revitalize his acting career. During the series, he accepted many strange parts, culminating in an appearance on Dancing With the Stars where he competed against fellow 1990s heartthrob Dean Cain of Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman fame.