This Weekend's Best Sales: Shopbop, Wayfair & More

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Shopping Sales

Stocksy

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who doesn't love a good sale? We've rounded up this weekend's best deals with deep discounts. So get to it—happy shopping!

& Other Stories
SHOP NOW: Score discounts at the Early Access Summer Sale

Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 30% off sale items.

Barneys New York
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 25% off sale items with code SALE25.

Express
SHOP NOW: Don't have BOGO FOMO! Jeans are buy one get one free.

Forever 21
SHOP NOW: Thousands of new styles added and are up to 50% off.

Gap
SHOP NOW: Back to School Doorbuster with $8 kids stretch jersey leggings; plus a 24-hour Flash Sale with 40% off everything and an extra 10% off everything on Aug. 25.

Macy's
SHOP NOW: Enjoy an extra 25% off Macy's Fall Preview Event with code PREVIEW, plus Free Shipping on orders over $75. 

Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: Save 25% off sunglasses.

Shein
SHOP NOW: Score thousands of items under $20.

Shopbop
SHOP NOW: Summer shoes 70% off; plus select items from faves like Free People, Vince, Madewell and Rag & Bone up to 40% off.

Sur la Table
SHOP NOW: Fall scented candles are buy one get one half off.

Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Small space furniture is under $250, dorm storage from $13 and more deals during the Fresh Start Sale.

