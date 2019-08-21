Britney Spears Gets All the Love and Support From Sam Asghari After Revealing Her Trust Issues

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 5:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Premiere

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears' loneliness ain't killing her no more thanks, in part, to Sam Asghari.

The superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a candid message about her mental health. "Living in LA is such a trip !!!" she wrote to her 22 million followers. "It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake."

"I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!!" the 37-year-old continued. "It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Asghari, her love to nearly three years, quickly chimed in with some wise words and support. "Winners don't hate or bully," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. "Losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world)."

Watch

Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors

In July, fans thought perhaps she had the personal trainer her heart for good. At the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the singer sparked engagement speculation when she wore an especially sparkly diamond on that finger.

Proposal or not, she's found an even better rock in the 25-year-old.

"Everyday he inspires me to be a better person," she has raved, "And that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!"

The feeling is mutual.

"She motivates me more than anyone," he confessed to Men's Health in 2018. "It's crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I'm that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she's family. I'm always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Couples , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher Hilariously Compares Her Vagina to a Pufferfish

Patrick Swayze Had the Time of His Life: E! News Rewind

Hannah Brown, James Van Der Beek, Karamo Brown, Christie Brinkley, Kel Mitchell, Kate Flannery

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Cast Revealed: James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More

Derek Peth, Bachelor In Paradise

The Internet Is Now Rooting for Derek Peth to Be the Next Bachelor

Becca Tilley x L*Space

See the Bikinis Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

Adam Brody, Seth Cohen, The O.C., Feature

Adam Brody Has Moved on From Seth Cohen—Why Can't We?

Kacey Musgraves

Happy Birthday, Kacey Musgraves! Vote For Her Best Music Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.