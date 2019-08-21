Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Are Now Going on Dinner Dates With Serena Williams, Of Course

Now this trio is a grand slam.

On Tuesday night, Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron grabbed dinner at NYC's La Esquina with none other than Serena Williams. (Her pals Cully Smoller and Kendall Visser also tagged along.)

Clad in boyfriend jeans and a white tank, the 24-year-old model looked casual next to the Bachelorette runner-up, who chose gray shorts and a red tee for the evening. Later, the tennis champ was seen leaving the Mexican eatery with the duo.

The meal is just another outing in an already lengthy list of public dates between Gigi and Tyler, who originally met on Instagram.

The pair were first seen together at Brooklyn's Dumbo House in early August. They've since hung out at Frames Bowling Lounge, Justin Therouxs new bar Ray's and, of course, her apartment. Tyler is often spotted making an exit the following morning. Not to mention they recently vacationed in upstate New York.