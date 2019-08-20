Demi Burnett Reunites With Her Girlfriend on Bachelor in Paradise: 7 Things to Know About Kristian Haggerty

Demi Burnett got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

In the episode, host Chris Harrison told the reality TV personality that he wanted to help her find love, so he arranged something for her. "We've come to a decision that I think is going to put you in the best position," he told Demi. "So why don't you head upstairs."

Before reaching the final step, Burnett saw the woman who holds a special place in her heart, Kristian Haggerty. The two couldn't hold back the tears, as they hugged and kissed each other. "I missed you," Haggerty whispered.

"My name is Kristian and I am 27-years-old," she told cameras. "I came down here to pursue Demi. I have a lot of hope and a lot of excitement. I know that she's been here for a couple weeks, so there's definitely some worry about her having feelings for somebody."

"That would be really hard for me to hear," she added.