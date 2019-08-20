Meghan Markle's Best Friend Slams "Racist Bullies" Over Private Jet Scandal

Jessica Mulroney won't stand for the mistreatment of her longtime best friend, Meghan Markle

In the midst of yet another scandal involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Canadian stylist made her stance clear on the matter with an Instagram post directed to the royal couple's harshest critics.

"When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out," Mulroney's post read. "When that person is your friend and family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies." 

Mulroney is referring to the backlash against Meghan and Prince Harry over their recent use of a private jet, which was later revealed to be that of Elton John's. Just yesterday, the legendary musician denied the "malicious" rumors surrounding Meghan, Harry and baby Archie Harrison's trip to his French estate, saying that he provided the family with the aircraft out of safety and privacy concerns. Additionally, Elton insisted that he complied with the couple's eco-conscious platform by ensuring their flight was carbon neutral. 

In the aftermath of Elton's comments, celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Pink and more shared their support for Harry and Meghan publicly. Meghan's dear friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin also liked Mulroney's post. 

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

George Pimentel/WireImage

Mulroney, whose twin boys and daughter played a special role in Meghan's wedding day, also re-posted a Twitter thread from actress Jameela Jamil

"Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she's black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit," The Good Place star wrote. "Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You've all lost your marbles. It's 2019. Grow up."

She continued, "And ALSO, it's not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents, you absolute muppets. They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It's in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions."

The palace has yet to issue a comment on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan regarding the matter. 

