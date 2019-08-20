Ryan Reynolds Has a Perfect Solution for Fans Who Are Mourning Marvel's Loss of Spider-Man

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 5:24 PM

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is a man with answers!

The Deadpool actor is weighing in on the recent news that Spider-Man is reportedly no longer part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, who was the first to break the story, Sony Pictures and Disney will not be working together on upcoming MCU projects. The publication reports Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige won't produce any further Spider-Man films after both studios failed to reach new agreement terms to co-finance the franchise.

Naturally, upon hearing this insider news, comic book fans and moviegoers' hearts were crushed into a million pieces. "marvel stans already lost tony stark this year and now we're losing peter parker?? tony did not DIE for this," one person tweeted, with many sharing the same sentiments.

But this is where Reynolds comes in.

On Tuesday, a fan shared a tweet that caught the 42-year-old star's attention. "Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now," the person wrote. Additionally, the fan tagged both Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, and the Deadpool actor.

Ryan caught wind of the tweet and responded, "You can. But you can only see it in my heart."

It didn't take long for fans to jump in the comment section and ask the 42-year-old actor to use his star power. "Ryan pls help us," one person chimed in. "Are you selling tickets to your heart?," another shared.

Luckily, Spider-Man stans will still see the superhero on the big screen. According to Deadline, there are two movies in the works that will feature Holland in the famous spidey suit. The publication also reports that, as of now, Feige isn't part of Sony's upcoming Spider-Man projects.

Moreover, the Venom sequel is also headed for the big screen with Andy Serkis directing the film and it starring Tom Hardy. In terms of superhero films Sony Pictures is working on? There is Morbius with Jared Leto, Kraven The Hunter, and several more.

