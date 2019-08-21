Relive Kim Cattrall's Most DGAF Quotes About Sex and the City, Her Co-Stars and More

You can always count on Kim Cattrall to tell it like it is.

If the last two years of back-and-forth with literally anyone who's had something to say about the scrapped plans for a third Sex and the City film and the erstwhile Samantha Jones' steadfast desire to have nothing to do with it has proven anything, it's that the spitfire character from HBO's groundbreaking comedy was more like the actress bringing her to life than we ever really knew. After all, when did Sam Jones ever back down from a fight?

Whether it's been fighting off reports of diva demands, getting real about her relationship (or lack thereof) with former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, or bluntly telling SATC fans hungry for more to move the hell on, Cattrall has not held back. And while her blunt form of honesty is nothing new—truthfully, it may be her honest assessment of pay disparity amongst her SATC co-stars that started all this animosity in the first place—we can certainly expect more of it now that she's returning to TV as the lead in Fox's new southern Gothic soap Filthy Rich, debuting in early 2020.