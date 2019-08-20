Randall Emmett's Ex-Wife Calls Out Lala Kent for Posting Pictures of Her Children

Well here's one way to get your message across.

Drama appears to be brewing between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's ex-wife after a social media post began to circulate online.

It all started when the Vanderpump Rules star shared photos of the children her fiancé shares with Ambyr Childers.

Apparently, Ambyr isn't a fan of Lala sharing photos of the kids on social media. As a result, she decided to sound off on social media

"Since you don't want to answer my text messages, I'll try here," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you're officially their stepmother, please refrain from posting my children on social media!"