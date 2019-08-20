Larry King Files for Divorce From Wife No. 7 Shawn Southwick After 22 Years of Marriage

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 2:34 PM

Larry King, Shawn King

Larry King has decided to part ways with his longtime love, Shawn Southwick King.

The pair has been married for 22 years, but it looks like the 85-year-old television host is ready to close this chapter. E! News has learned that King filed for divorce on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court against the 59-year-old actress. The two tied the knot in 1997—and it marked Larry's eighth marriage and seventh wife, but for Shawn, this was her third marriage.

The former celebrity couple shares two sons together, Chance Armstrong King, 20, and Cannon Edward King, 19.

Moreover, this isn't the first time the duo has called it quits. Back in 2010, both of them filed for divorce, but they later reconciled. However, TMZ points out that they hit a bump in the road in 2016, when rumors swirled that the actress was allegedly cheating on her husband. The two addressed the infidelity rumors publicly and denied the accusations during an interview with Home & Family.

News of the duo's split comes nearly four months after King revealed he was hospitalized due to chest pain.

Larry King, Shawn Southwick

In late April of this year, the legendary host was headed to the hospital for a scheduled angioplasty procedure, however, he began experiencing chest pain.

"Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined," King's rep told E! News in a statement at the time. "His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery."

The rep made it clear that, despite reports, "he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest."

"Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern," the statement continued. "He's expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon."

The Blast was the first to report on the pair's divorce.

