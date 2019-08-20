Jax Taylor Unfollows His Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars After Wrapping Season 8

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 1:37 PM
*Sips tea* ... The drama is brewing on Vanderpump Rules.
Just when fans thought things were bright and merry between the cast members, it turns out there's some bad blood. It appears Jax Taylor has unfollowed most of his co-stars on Instagram, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney.
However, the 40-year-old reality TV personality still follows his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, her fiancé Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.
Additionally, it seems some of the feelings are mutual, because Madix, Sandoval and Doute have unfollowed the SUR bartender.
The news of this drama may come as a surprise to fans of the Bravo series, considering the cast celebrated Brittany and Jax's wedding in late June. In fact, the TomTom Bar co-owners both shared the title of Best Man, while Katie was Brittany's Matron of Honor.
With the exception of James Kennedy and Billie Lee, everyone from the Pump Rules cast was either invited to the Kentucky ceremony or included in the wedding party.
While it's unclear what caused the possible rift between Jax and the co-stars he unfollowed on Instagram, Stassi hinted that Season 8 was a little too much for her to handle.
Chatting on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, the 31-year-old author opened up about her recent falling out with longtime bestie, Kristen. "We're at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush," she expressed to her fiancé, who was a guest on her podcast.
Beau chimed in, saying, "My emotions are shot." If anything, he felt that filming Season 7 was a lot "more fun" than Season 8.
For the reality TV star, she said, "The drama is killing me." She continued, "I can't anymore. I can't talk about this s--t anymore... I'm literally dead inside."
Adding more fuel to the fire between Kristen and Stassi's falling out? Earlier this month, the Next Level Basic author's mom, Dayna Schroeder, seemingly confirmed their friendship was broken. However, she has hope it will be repaired.
Many noticed Doute was absent from Schroeder's engagement celebration to Clark, which caused a fan to ask if that made Dayna sad.
"Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn't there? I know you two are close," the follower commented, to which Stassi's mom responded, "Yes, quite sad. But I didn't really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don't you worry, it's like Lion King and the circle of life... each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they've always had. Somethings just take time."
It appears the last time the Pump Rules cast was together was nearly five days ago. The cast and crew wrapped filming recently and seemed to have celebrated at the TomTom Bar in West Hollywood. In fact, the Kentucky native shared a post from the party and captioned her selfie with her husband, "Who is ready for season 8!?"
Fans are ready, indeed!
The Bravo series is expected to return later this year, which means we'll have to wait and see everything unfold then.
