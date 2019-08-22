Ciara Gets Back to School Ready With "Amazing" Amazon Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time for kids to exchange their luggage bags for book bags!

Summer vacation is coming to an end and millions of students—and parents—across the country are getting ready for back to school.

Over the weekend, Amazon hosted their Happy School Year Block Party where families got to experience some of the hottest products on the market. One lucky parent who received an invite was Ciara.

"It was so fun being at the Amazon Back to School event seeing all of the kids getting prepared for school while filling up their book bags with all the amazing products Amazon has," she shared with E! News exclusively. "This day took me back to the nostalgia of school starting when I was younger and now I get to re-live it through my kids as well! It's truly sweet times!"

If you're curious what items Ciara and other lucky parents were able to learn more about at the event, keep scrolling!