Ciara Gets Back to School Ready With "Amazing" Amazon Finds

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 22, 2019 3:30 AM
It's time for kids to exchange their luggage bags for book bags!
Summer vacation is coming to an end and millions of students—and parents—across the country are getting ready for back to school.
Over the weekend, Amazon hosted their Happy School Year Block Party where families got to experience some of the hottest products on the market. One lucky parent who received an invite was Ciara.
"It was so fun being at the Amazon Back to School event seeing all of the kids getting prepared for school while filling up their book bags with all the amazing products Amazon has," she shared with E! News exclusively. "This day took me back to the nostalgia of school starting when I was younger and now I get to re-live it through my kids as well! It's truly sweet times!"
If you're curious what items Ciara and other lucky parents were able to learn more about at the event, keep scrolling!
Before packing this week's school lunch, you may want to order one of these sturdy, eco-friendly containers.
Designed to inspire your little one—and make your life easier—Cubcoats are perfect for when the little one in your life gets cold or may just need a quality nap.
You can't head to school without a reliable—and fashionable—backpack! Pack your lunch, books and school supplies in one of JanSport's reliable items.
Whether your student dresses in a uniform or unique outfit each day, these shoes are always a hit. Plus, they never go out of style.
Designed with children in mind, Amazon's latest edition allows students to ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, call approved friends and family and explore a world of kid-friendly skills.
Glue sticks, pencils and erasers are important, but what about highlighters in every color imaginable?! Trust us, your kids will want.
Notebooks, pens, pencils, scissors and other important school supplies can fit comfortably in this high quality, portable organizer. Plus, it's the perfect addition for the organized student!
Vans has the "go to" sneaker for trend-setting youth in Southern California and across the country. Regardless of your favorite color or design, this shoe company likely has something perfect.
This school year, keep track of your children's unforgettable memories with a letter board. The product is the perfect complement to your decor, craft space, classroom, big reveal and more.
