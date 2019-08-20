Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Defend Themselves After Being Late for Visit With Carly

It's time to set the record straight!

During Monday night's season finale of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to reunite with their eldest daughter Carly in a special visit organized by their adoption counselor.

Before spending some quality time at the local zoo, however, the couple admitted to running a little late because they wanted to finish making a special gift.

Ultimately, some viewers weren't impressed leaving the pair forced to defend themselves on social media.

"We were a half hour late putting finishing touches on her very special scrapbook with our handwritten letters. If this makes us horrible people, then so be it," Tyler wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. "It was SO worth it to see the look on her face in person & guarantee that she actually gets it! The visit was amazing."