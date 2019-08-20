Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Take Their PDA-Packed Romance to Canada

TheImageDirect.com
by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 11:39 AM
Camila Mendes and Shawn Mendes are still going strong!
The "Señorita" duo enjoyed a date night in Montreal on Monday night, where they were spotted having a bit of a makeout session. Photos show the talented singers, who have been sparking romance rumors for months now, locking lips at a cafe in Canada ahead of Mendes' upcoming tour dates. A source tells E! News that the duo looked "loved up" on their night out together, adding that they walked around town holding hands before arriving to the cafe.
The insider adds that Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, clearly "couldn't keep their hands off each other."
Earlier in the day, the celeb couple was spotted enjoying a late breakfast at Le Cartet.
"They came around 2 p.m. yesterday and they ordered breakfast. They seemed to be in love! They were kissing and touching and looked like a couple," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were here for maybe an hour or a little more. The restaurant was almost empty at that time so nobody came up to bother them. They casually walked in and had a seat, they were very quiet. They were very nice and polite."
Cabello and Mendes have been packing on the PDA in a number of different locations in recent weeks. In late July, the pop duo had a makeout session while in Miami. And, early this month, Cabello and Mendes shared a passionate kiss at his 21st birthday party in New York City.
As more details continue to emerge about this smitten pair, let's take a look at their PDA-packed moments together!
Island Records
Following her split from Matthew Hussey, Cabello and Mendes raised eyebrows with their steamy "Señorita" music video.
CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
The singers fueled romance rumors with a PDA-filled brunch in West Hollywood in early July.
CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID
"It already feels to them like they've been together for a lot longer than they have," a source told E! News in mid-July. "They've known each other and been a part of each other's lives for a while so it's all very natural and moving quickly."
"The timing wasn't right before but it is right right now," the insider continued. "They are going for it without holding back. This step in their relationship is exciting for them both. They haven't wanted to be apart at all. It's 24/7 and all out at this point."
RM / SplashNews.com
In late July, the loved-up duo had a makeout session in the water while in Miami.
SplashNews.com
The couple, in their swimwear attire, held hands as they spent time with pals in the Florida city.
Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Cabello was by her man's side for his 21st birthday party in early August, even sharing a passionate kiss at the bash.
TheImageDirect.com
The duo enjoyed a date night in Montreal in mid-August, with a source telling E! News that Cabello and Mendes "couldn't keep their hands off each other."
