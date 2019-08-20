30 Shocking Saved By the Bell Secrets Revealed

NBC

12. Goselaar also dated Berkley, a tidbit he revealed on Anna Faris' podcast, explaining, "You're in an environment—you know how it is," he said. "When you're working on a set, and we were young, there's no one around, really. I mean, you work and live in a bubble."

13. While A.C. and Jessie were OTP on the show, Lopez revealed he also dated Thiessen in his memoir, Just Between Us. He wrote that they "went to movies, went out to eat, hung out at parties, danced together," and eventually became an official couple. But he admitted to being unfaithful, writing, "I thought that being loyal to Tiffani was the right thing to do. But I can't say that I was capable at that age of following through on my noble intentions."

14. Of course, with the constant carousel of changing relationships came the occasional on-set fights, with Goselaar revealing to THR, "Sometimes we loved each other and sometimes we hated each other. There were moments where Peter Engel had to sit us down and say, 'Guys we have to film a show here,' because sometimes we weren't talking to each other.'"

15. Because of their demanding schedules and newfound fame, the cast missed out on a lot of normal high school experiences, with Voorhies telling People she "wasn't able to go to my graduation or prom. Those moments we had to sacrifice, we made up for with each other."