It Turns Out Friends Was Wrong About Lobsters and We're Shook

  • By
    &

by Caroline Kane | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 9:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Friends

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Friends fans, prepare for heartbreak. It's worse than Ross and Rachel's "we were on a break" fight.

For nearly 25 years, the popular TV comedy has led viewers believe that we can one day find out partner for life—our lobster. According to Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), "It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life. You can actually see old lobster couples walking around their tank, holding claws." Now, just in time for the premiere's 25th anniversary celebrations, we're learning Phoebe was wrong.

The lobster theory was first shared in the 14th episode of season two, "The One with the Prom Video." For those who are unfamiliar—where have you been?—this is when the home video footage surfaces of Ross (David Schwimmer) trying to save Rachel's prom after her date ditches her, only to be ditched himself. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is touched by Ross's efforts, kisses him passionately, and Phoebe shouts "See? He's her lobster!"

Watch

Friends Is Heading to the Big Screen

However, The Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative wants to set the record straight on lobster love.

"Lobsters, by nature, are not monogamous and do not pair for life," Curt Brown, Ready Seafood's in-house marine biologist, said in a statement to E! News. "A dominant male will actually mate with multiple females during encounters that last days to weeks. A literal example of ‘love on the rocks!'"

Friends was wrong?!

This is just another blow to fans of the popular sitcom. Viewers will lose Friends on Netflix at the end of 2019, but it'll make the jump to WarnerMedia's new streaming platform, HBO Max, in 2020.

Warner Bros.—and various brands—are going all out for the Friends 25th anniversary. Both New York and Los Angeles pop-ups are coming, as are episodes on the big-screen with "Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary," a screening of 12 fan-favorite episodes over three nights. LEGO is also releasing a Central Perk set complete with mini-figures of Phoebe, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler and Monica and key accessories to the characters.

While all these celebratory events and items help ease the pain, our newfound lobster knowledge is making us question just about everything TV has ever told us.

Friends ran for 10 seasons on NBC and starred Aniston, Schwimmer, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Friends , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pose Season 2

How Pose Changed Hollywood in Just 2 Short Seasons

Will Hannah Brown Join "DWTS" Season 28?

Billy Porter Dishes Details on "Pose" Season 2 Finale

Andy Cohen, Watch what happens live

Andy Cohen Reveals Everything You've Wanted to Know About Real Housewives

The Conners

Move Over Roseanne: Is Dan Getting a The Conners Love Interest?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Surprise Visitors, Flings and (Potential) Divorces on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Kristina Schulman, Blake Horstmann, Bachelor in Paradise

Kristina Schulman Explains "Curveball" Decision to Keep Blake Horstmann on Bachelor in Paradise

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.