Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Vegan Beauty Brand: All the Details

Love Millie Bobby Brown's look? Well, you're in luck.

The Stranger Things star is launching her own beauty and skincare brand called Florence by Mills. The 15-year-old actress announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"So here it is, florence by mills," she wrote on the social network. "Literally the love of my life, I can't begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it. 2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all!! Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day, ohhh and also follow @florencebymills ily."

So, how did the two-time Emmy nominee come up with the name for the brand? According to WWD, she was inspired by her great grandmother.

"[Florence] was a really unique woman and embraced her individuality and who she was as a person," she told the publication. "I've been told I'm a lot like her. I felt like a brand about individuality and bravery and being truthful should be named after somebody who was all of those things."

Mills is also Brown's nickname.