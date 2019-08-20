Khloe Kardashian Has Proof She Didn't Photoshop Her Bikini Pics

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 8:19 AM

For anyone who wants to question Khloe Kardashian's body, here's some video proof from the reality star herself.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the beach in the Bahamas recently for a picturesque getaway with her beloved daughterTrue Thompson, and famous sister Kim Kardashian. Fortunately for curious fans, the Good American mogul shared snaps from the girls trip on social media, including ones of herself clad in a bikini in the sand. The images spurred plenty of compliments from fans online with many hailing her as "goals."

"This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul," she captioned one full body photo. "Hot mama summer!" Vanessa Bryant commented. "You look soooo good! Major Goals," sister Kim reiterated. 

However, if any skeptics online wanted to question the authenticity of the photos or call "Photoshop!" on Khlo's body, the reality star served up some extra proof of her fitness. 

On Monday, Khloe rang in a new week with a new Instagram post featuring a photo and video of herself lounging on a boat in a jaguar print string bikini. 

"Passports and Palm Trees," the Revenge Body host casually captioned it. 

Some fans even pointed out her visible stretch marks. "Seriously the hottest, i see them tiger stripes too," one observer wrote. "Proud."

Another fan praised her "jiggle." "That jiggle is everything !!!!" a comment read. As the star candidly responded, "I love a little jiggle."

