Sam Smith's Encouraging Words of Wisdom Will Help You Through "Some Really Heavy S--t"

To use his own words, Sam Smith has dealt with "some really heavy s--t" throughout his life.
He's experienced heartbreak, battled with his identity and struggled with body image. But today, he's stronger than ever—and sharing the wise words he's learned along his way.
"Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here," he captioned a lengthy Instagram post. "I've watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again."
But he quickly learned that's not achievable. Rather, the Grammy winner turned to celebrated author Brene Brown and her words "I am enough" for guidance.
"I'm slowly starting to realise that the words above are the only words that really matter....and they are the words of the incredible @brenebrown .... ‘You are enough,'" he wrote to his 13 million followers. "That mess in your mind is not a mess. It is who you are. By constantly trying to change and seek perfection and a life of no pain only causes more pain I am realising."
Every day takes work, but, as he noted, Smith is willing to commit to himself.
"Still on course and learning but feeling the closest I've ever felt to a real space of joy, gratitude and peace," the "How Do You Sleep" singer admitted. "Sorry to blab on. But I know we are all dealing with some really heavy s--t at times. And I find listening to words from strangers comforting. So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys."
He ended with a piece of advice for fans to take with them.
"Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror," Smith concluded. "I'm gonna do it to. We are in this together. Hope you're all having a gorgeous summer x."