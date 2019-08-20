Move Over Roseanne: Is Dan Getting a The Conners Love Interest?

Is Dan Conner ready for love? The iconic TV character played by John Goodman on Roseanne and The Conners may be moving on from his beloved Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr).

After the Roseanne revival debuted to huge ratings and quickly imploded following Barr's racist tweet, ABC canceled the series and brought it back as The Conners. The writers killed off Barr's character and the comic and executive producer agreed to not have any financial or creative ties to the new series. The Conners debuted to steady ratings and brought in a number of A-list guest stars from Matthew Broderick and Justin Long to Mary Steenburgen and Katey Sagal. Now it looks like one of them might be coming back in a big way.