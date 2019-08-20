Surprise Visitors, Flings and (Potential) Divorces on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 6:23 AM
It was the surprise of a lifetime for Jenny and Sumit on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. No, Sumit's parents didn't find out he was not really living in Mumbai for work, but Jenny's daughter Christina showed up in India announced.
After living with his parents for two weeks, Sumit finally returned to Jenny's side in the middle of the night. He knew he had to make things right, so instead of coming clean to his parents, he told Jenny he wanted to have a ring ceremony, he wanted them to become engaged. This pleased Jenny, who decided to cook Sumit some of his favorite foods. Sumit admitted her cleaning skills were up to par, but the cooking wasn't quite there yet. And that's when the knock on the door came.
Sometimes 90 Day Fiancé can feel a bit staged, but the reactions on Sumit and Jenny seemed incredibly genuine. Christina and her wife Jenny went all the way to India to surprise her mom following the late-night Skype call where mom Jenny told Christina that Sumit had left her alone. Sumit was worried it was his family, but Jenny was pleasantly surprised and shocked to see Christina. While in India, Christina explained she wanted to have some words with Sumit and really get to know him on behalf of her family.
Meanwhile…
Paul and Karine
After Paul ran out into the rain to take shelter in…the dog house (?), Karine had enough and went to talk to her mom. During their conversation, she said she wanted to separate. She doesn't want her baby to see Paul so stressed out all the time and have Paul take it out on him as he does her. Her mom agreed and said the baby will be loved and it's time to start the divorce. But will she actually go through with it? Spoiler: they had the baby and still seem to be very together.
Corey and Evelin
Corey hung out with his only friend Raul in an effort to prove he wants to build a life in Ecuador, per Evelin's instructions. But the hike wasn't very pleasant for Corey after he learned Evelin and Raul previously had a "fling." Raul also clued him in that the entire town—it's a small one—knows that Evelin slept with her ex-boyfriend while technically still in a relationship with Corey. Raul said what viewers are all thinking, that Evelin doesn't love Corey as much as he loves her. He said it was a pity and that Corey needs to open his eyes.
Corey confronted Evelin about his conversation with Raul, her continued friendship with her ex-boyfriend and the whereabouts of her promise ring.
"He was there before you and he will be after," Evelin said about her ex, who is still close with her family.
After questioning whether Evelin slept with her ex-boyfriend in their bed, she kicked him out.
Deavan and Jihoon
Jihoon's time in America has come to an end. Again. But first the maybe-happy couple had some words about money. Deavan revealed Jihoon previously offered money to help during her pregnancy, but that never happened, the financial burden was all on her. Then, he revealed he quit his job because he "no money." He explained the job he quit was fine to support him, but for a family, he needs a better one. Jihoon also revealed his financial situation isn't great because he ran up a lot of credit card debt in his youth. So, has he saved money before quitting his job? "Don't worry," he said.
Laura and Aladin
Laura is homesick. She said she's missing her dogs and son, Liam, and she's finding it challenging to adjust to life in Qatar. Plus, there's the three-day wedding she's nervous for in Tunisia. The two went to the beach and talked it out a bit, which made her feel better, but you can tell something is still brewing.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?