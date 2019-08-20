Zoë Kravitz Slams This Beauty Trend as the "Dumbest, Scariest" One She's Ever Heard

Zoë Kravitz won't be signing up for this.

As a Hollywood style star, the Big Little Lies actress is one to set trends with her beloved fashion and beauty looks. However, there's one trend she's not getting behind.

In an interview with Vogue, the 30-year-old star spoke out against using botox for sweat, referencing the injections some people get to stop excessive sweating. "That is the dumbest, scariest thing I've ever heard," she told the magazine. "Don't do that—sweating is key."

As for what the star is into, she told the magazine she relieves stress with wine, weed and sleep.

This week, the busy actress' new lipstick collection with YSL is dropping daily with each shade named for one of her loved ones, including "Wolf's Red" for her brother and "Lale's Red," a nickname from her famous mother, Lisa Bonet. The star even named one after her dog, Scout, and his red bandana.