Zoë Kravitz Slams This Beauty Trend as the "Dumbest, Scariest" One She's Ever Heard

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 6:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zoe Kravitz, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz won't be signing up for this

As a Hollywood style star, the Big Little Lies actress is one to set trends with her beloved fashion and beauty looks. However, there's one trend she's not getting behind. 

In an interview with Vogue, the 30-year-old star spoke out against using botox for sweat, referencing the injections some people get to stop excessive sweating. "That is the dumbest, scariest thing I've ever heard," she told the magazine. "Don't do that—sweating is key."

As for what the star is into, she told the magazine she relieves stress with wine, weed and sleep. 

This week, the busy actress' new lipstick collection with YSL is dropping daily with each shade named for one of her loved ones, including "Wolf's Red" for her brother and "Lale's Red," a nickname from her famous mother, Lisa Bonet. The star even named one after her dog, Scout, and his red bandana. 

Photos

Zoe Kravitz's Best Looks

With the lipsticks, the star is also encouraging customers to accent their own beauty versus blending in with the trends. 

"I think we're at an interesting time right now with makeup," the star, who is "over" contouring, told Vogue. "A lot of people are completely re-sculpting their faces and it makes everyone look the same, which to me is a shame. Everyone is unique and different in their own way—I think that's a beautiful thing, and makeup should be used to enhance that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Beauty , Vogue , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Revolve Beauty

Revolve's Top 10 Beauty Products Revealed

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Surprise Visitors, Flings and (Potential) Divorces on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Ecomm: HelloFresh, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba x HelloFresh Launch Date Night Box

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Goes Shirtless for Rolling Stone—and the Internet Can't Handle It

PewDiePie wedding, PewDiePie

YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Girlfriend Marzia Bisognin: See the Stunning Pictures

Demi Lovato

Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato! Celebrate the Star's Past Year

Kristina Schulman, Blake Horstmann, Bachelor in Paradise

Kristina Schulman Explains "Curveball" Decision to Keep Blake Horstmann on Bachelor in Paradise

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.