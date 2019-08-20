Harry Styles Goes Shirtless for Rolling Stone—and the Internet Can't Handle It

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 6:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Harry Styles

Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

Oh hey, Harry Styles

The 25-year-old singer is the cover star for Rolling Stone's September issue. The former One Direction crooner can be seen smiling shirtless on the front of the magazine and baring a few of his tattoos. Of course, fans had some thoughts on the image.

"Harry Styles is the most gorgeous man in the f--king world and nobody [can] change my mind," one follower wrote in the comments section after Rolling Stone shared the cover on Instagram.

"I've died and gone to Heaven," commented another.

"My eyes are blessed," added a third.

Other followers kept their fingers crossed that new music might be on the way.

"HS2 is coming and I'm not ready," commented a fan. 

It's been two years since Styles released his debut, self-titled solo album. As fans will recall, it included a number of his hits, including "Sign of the Times" and "Sweet Creature."

Watch

Millie Bobby Brown & Harry Styles Dance at Ariana Grande's Concert

However, it looks like fans are ready for more.

Until then, just remember Harry:

 

via GIPHY

Fans can pick up Rolling Stones' new issue featuring Styles starting Sept. 3.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Harry Styles , One Direction , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Surprise Visitors, Flings and (Potential) Divorces on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Zoe Kravitz, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Zoë Kravitz Slams This Beauty Trend as the "Dumbest, Scariest" One She's Ever Heard

Ecomm: HelloFresh, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba x HelloFresh Launch Date Night Box

PewDiePie wedding, PewDiePie

YouTuber PewDiePie Marries Longtime Girlfriend Marzia Bisognin: See the Stunning Pictures

Demi Lovato

Happy Birthday, Demi Lovato! Celebrate the Star's Past Year

Kristina Schulman, Blake Horstmann, Bachelor in Paradise

Kristina Schulman Explains "Curveball" Decision to Keep Blake Horstmann on Bachelor in Paradise

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, 2019 Met Gala, Inside

Jamie Foxx Shares Picture of "#DaddyDaughterTime" With His Girls After Katie Holmes Split

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.