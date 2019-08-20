Jamie Foxx Shares Picture of "#DaddyDaughterTime" With His Girls After Katie Holmes Split

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 4:39 AM
Jamie Foxx is leaning on the two most important women in his life: His daughters.
Following news of his split from Katie Holmes, the 51-year-old returned to Instagram Monday night to share a snap of his girls Corinne Foxx, 25, and Annalise Bishop, 10, on set of his FOX game show, Beat Shazam. "#daddydaughtertimeon @beatshazamfox," he captioned the shot of the three of them. "We've had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!"
"Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!! Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us," he continued, paying tribute to Alan Smith who passed away two weeks after filming. "God Bless his family. #beatshazam #foxxonfox."
As E! News previously confirmed, Jamie and Katie have gone their separate ways after six, notoriously private years together.
In fact, a source revealed that the Dawson's Creek alum, 40, and Oscar winner's split isn't recent: The duo broke up in May.
The news comes just days after the record producer was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside a nightclub in West Hollywood. According to his Instagram Live, Jamie also spent time boating with Vave and some friends over the weekend.
Though Jamie and Katie never actually confirmed their seemingly top-secret romance, they surprised fans by posing for a photo together at the 2019 Met Gala. "They aren't a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands," a source previously shared. "They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves."
So much so that the dad of two—he shares Corinne with Connie Kline and Annalise Kristin Grannis—once even flat out denied their relationship, calling the speculation "hilarious."
