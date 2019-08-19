Jada Pinkett Smith Looks Exactly Like Daughter Willow in This Wild Interview From 1992

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 6:49 PM
Willow Smith is truly the spitting image of her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.
E! News did a deep dive into our archives as part of a sweet surprise for the Angel Has Fallen star, and boy did we go "deep," as Jada joked. During an interview with the famed actress, she viewed the clip from 1992, which had her reminiscing about those early days of her career. But, most of all, she was shocked by how similar her daughter looks to her.
"I look like my daughter—wow," the mother-of-three exclaimed.
It's totally true, too! A glimpse at Willow, who is a singer and frequently stars on Red Table Talk, would be like looking at Jada's younger sister.
Unsurprisingly, Jada has really rubbed off on Willow. The two are as candid as can be on their family talk show, with Jada frequently discussing her and Will Smith's marital woes.
In fact, Jada has previously revealed that Willow was the one who introduced her to a polyamorous couple that she interviewed for the Red Table Talk. "That's how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing," the actress shared.
This wasn't exactly new information, since Willow previously stated, "That feeling of ‘You're my one and my only, there's no else,' for me, that would not work."
In summary, Jada said she feels like she "learned a little bit too much" about her family while filming the Red Table Talk.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?