Married at First Sight's Most Explosive Fight Is Here and No Couple Is Safe

You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape this tension.

On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, several couples decide to participate in a group event at a Nascar race. And while we have to watch to find out what exactly happened, it's safe to say one pair didn't have the best time.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson reveal what went wrong during their outing.

Let's just say it didn't end well.

"You and I can get mad at each other behind closed doors," Jamie explained to his wife. "It's a whole other ball game when you ruin everybody's else days that's in an earshot of you."