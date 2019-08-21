Married at First Sight's Most Explosive Fight Is Here and No Couple Is Safe

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 4:00 AM
You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape this tension.
On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, several couples decide to participate in a group event at a Nascar race. And while we have to watch to find out what exactly happened, it's safe to say one pair didn't have the best time.
In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson reveal what went wrong during their outing.
Let's just say it didn't end well.
"You and I can get mad at each other behind closed doors," Jamie explained to his wife. "It's a whole other ball game when you ruin everybody's else days that's in an earshot of you."
He added, "You embarrassed our marriage. You embarrassed me personally. You certainly embarrassed yourself. You embarrassed the other couples. You embarrassed everybody."
Kinetic Content/Lifetime
So what exactly did Elizabeth do? You must watch tonight to find out. Based on the clip above, however, Jamie told his wife to "shut up" in front of the other couples and Elizabeth wasn't here for it.
"I was embarrassed," she shared. "I felt stupid and everyone around you thinks that's okay and nobody even says anything."
"Why didn't anyone stick up for me?" she continued before storming out of the room. "I'm so sick of this!"
Dr. Viviana Coles, we're going to need your help!
Watch the drama unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. only on Lifetime.
Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Cast Revealed: James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?