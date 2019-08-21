EXCLUSIVE!

Married at First Sight's Most Explosive Fight Is Here and No Couple Is Safe

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You can run, you can hide, but you can't escape this tension.

On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, several couples decide to participate in a group event at a Nascar race. And while we have to watch to find out what exactly happened, it's safe to say one pair didn't have the best time.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson reveal what went wrong during their outing.

Let's just say it didn't end well.

"You and I can get mad at each other behind closed doors," Jamie explained to his wife. "It's a whole other ball game when you ruin everybody's else days that's in an earshot of you."

Photos

Married at First Sight Stars React to Season 9

He added, "You embarrassed our marriage. You embarrassed me personally. You certainly embarrassed yourself. You embarrassed the other couples. You embarrassed everybody."

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married at First Sight

Kinetic Content/Lifetime

So what exactly did Elizabeth do? You must watch tonight to find out. Based on the clip above, however, Jamie told his wife to "shut up" in front of the other couples and Elizabeth wasn't here for it.

"I was embarrassed," she shared. "I felt stupid and everyone around you thinks that's okay and nobody even says anything."

"Why didn't anyone stick up for me?" she continued before storming out of the room. "I'm so sick of this!"

Dr. Viviana Coles, we're going to need your help!

Watch the drama unfold when Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. only on Lifetime.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Married at First Sight , Reality TV , TV , Exclusives , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

"Married at First Sight" Exclusive: "I'm So Sick of This"

Bachelor in Paradise

Where the Couples Stand on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6

TV's Top Leading Man 2019

"Teen Mom's" Catelynn & Tyler Defend Being Late for Carly Visit

Selena Quintanilla, Christian Serratos

Netflix Casts Christian Serratos As Selena in New Series

Dancing With the Stars

Who Is the New Cast of Dancing With the Stars? An Instagram Investigation

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Defend Themselves After Being Late for Visit With Carly

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.