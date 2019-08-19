Ellen DeGeneres and More Celebs Speak Out in Defense of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 3:37 PM
Ellen DeGeneres is joining Elton John in defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
On Monday, the iconic "Rocket Man" singer took to social media to slam "malicious" rumors about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent trip to his Nice estate. Just days ago, the eco-friendly royal couple was photographed, along with their baby boy Archie Harrison, taking a private jet to Elton's home in France, sparking a social media frenzy.
Coming to their defense, Elton, who was very close with Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, fired back at critics.
"I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week," Elton wrote. "Prince Harry's Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana's untimely death."
"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David [Furnish] and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home," the 72-year-old star continued. "To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."
Elton concluded his social media message with, "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."
Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for RH
Following Elton's post, Ellen also defended the "compassionate" couple in a message to her social media followers, talking about her and Portia De Rossi's meeting with the royal pair.
"Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation," the Emmy winner wrote. "They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."
Harry and Meghan's pal, professional polo player Ignacio Figueras, commented on Ellen's post with raised hands, prayer and heart emojis.
