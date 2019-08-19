Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks Silence After Family Survives Fiery Plane Crash

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 3:33 PM
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is speaking out for the first time about the fiery plane crash he survived.
In a statement shared to his Twitter account, the retired NASCAR stock race car driver states that he and his wife Amy wanted to "thank everyone who has lifted us up" since their terrifying ordeal took place on Thursday. "We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and dog Gus," he shares.
While people are dying to know what could've caused the private jet to burst into flames, Dale says that he will "not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident," since it is the subject of an ongoing investigation.
However, he is more than willing to sing the praises of the first responders who quickly rushed to his and his family's rescue. The race car driver is truly "thankful."
Moreover, the family is "very appreciative of the privacy extended" to them in the wake of this traumatic incident. "It has been important to do that together and on our own time," the 44-year-old shares.
At the time of the incident, Dale's sister, Kelley Earnhardt, assured fans that the entirety of Dale's family was "safe" and taken to the hospital for evaluation. A sheriff later shared that the sports personality escaped with cuts and abrasions, but that he and his wife, as well as their daughter, Isla, were all in good condition.
In the days following, Dale took some time off to recover and spend time with his family.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?