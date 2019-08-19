Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Split: Look Back at Their Private Romance

This celebrity love chapter has come to a close.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have decided to part ways.

E! News can confirm the pair has called it quits. In fact, a source tells us the two haven't been together since May. And while the Dawson's Creek alum and 51-year-old actor made a grand entrance at the 2019 Met Gala, it appears things were already headed south for the duo.

The two first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2013, and in the beginning, the celebrity couple denied their relationship. The Oscar winner described the speculation as "hilarious." Since they began dating, the two have been notoriously private about their relationship.

However, the news of their split comes days after the Robin Hood star was spotted holding hands with up-and-coming singer, Sela Vave. On Friday night, they were seen leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood after celebrating Lil Pump's 19th birthday bash at Bootsy Bellows.