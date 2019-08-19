Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Split: Look Back at Their Private Romance

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 2:51 PM
This celebrity love chapter has come to a close.
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have decided to part ways.
E! News can confirm the pair has called it quits. In fact, a source tells us the two haven't been together since May. And while the Dawson's Creek alum and 51-year-old actor made a grand entrance at the 2019 Met Gala, it appears things were already headed south for the duo.
The two first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2013, and in the beginning, the celebrity couple denied their relationship. The Oscar winner described the speculation as "hilarious." Since they began dating, the two have been notoriously private about their relationship.
However, the news of their split comes days after the Robin Hood star was spotted holding hands with up-and-coming singer, Sela Vave. On Friday night, they were seen leaving a nightclub in West Hollywood after celebrating Lil Pump's 19th birthday bash at Bootsy Bellows.
With nearly six years of history together, it's unclear what the future holds for Holmes and Foxx at this time.
But if you're sad about this celebrity breakup (like many pop culture fans are), take a look back at their relationship and relive some of their cutest moments.
A grand entrance! The pair makes the 2019 Met Gala their date night. If anything, they surprise fans with their rare public appearance as they arrive to the fashion fête together.
All smiles! The pair hold hands in New York while sporting paint-covered sweats and ripped jeans.
Walking hand-in-hand. The couple takes a late-night stroll in L.A. with the actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx.
Staying warm and cozy! The two appear together in New York City in March 2019.
The celebrities can't keep their arms, or lips, off each other in Malibu in 2018.
In December 2018, Katie celebrates her 40th birthday with Jamie in New York.
Homesick! Foxx ends the summer by visiting Holmes in New York.
In August 2018, the pair shows off their playful PDA during a fun day at the beach.
Before ringing in the New Year, the pair is seen on a yacht off the coast of Miami just before New Year's Eve 2018.
In July 2018, Foxx helps Holmes out of her vehicle before dinning at Tao restaurant in New York.
In May 2018, the couple is photographed leaving the New York restaurant Carbone.
In April 2018, the two celebs are photographed leaving the restaurant Nobu in New York.
The duo seems to only have eyes for each other while attending a pre-Grammys gala in January 2018.
Eyes for you! In December 2017, both Foxx and Holmes attend Prive Revaux Eyewear's New York Flagship launch event.
The duo tries to dodge the paparazzi after attending Foxx's 50th birthday party in December 2017.
In September 2017, the stars are spotted holding hands while taking a walk in Malibu.
The two spend Valentine's Day together in 2017 and enjoy a few sporty activities.
In 2015, the two reignite romance rumors after they are photographed holding hands in Los Angeles
The two spark romance rumors in August 2013 after they are spotted attending the fourth annual Apollo in the Hamptons benefit.
Holmes and Foxx's history goes years back—even before they were romantically linked. In 2006, the two took the field ahead of a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins with Tom Cruise.
