5 Kate Spade x Keds Shoes That'll Make You Kick Up Your Heels

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Does anything beat a great pair of sneakers? We think not. The teams at Kate Spade New York and Keds appear to agree, as they've recently launched a new fall 2019 collection that you're def gonna want to check out.

The 23-piece Kate Spade x Keds collab brings an elevated collection of fun sneakers, mules and glitter-infused classics that offer style, comfort and versatility to dress an outfit up or down. (Sneakers and skirts is our fave combo these days.)

We've singled out five picks, but the whole Kate Spade x Keds collection is too cute. Happy shopping!