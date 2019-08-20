5 Kate Spade x Keds Shoes That'll Make You Kick Up Your Heels

  By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Aug. 20, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Keds x Kate Spade

Keds; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Does anything beat a great pair of sneakers? We think not. The teams at Kate Spade New York and Keds appear to agree, as they've recently launched a new fall 2019 collection that you're def gonna want to check out.

The 23-piece Kate Spade x Keds collab brings an elevated collection of fun sneakers, mules and glitter-infused classics that offer style, comfort and versatility to dress an outfit up or down. (Sneakers and skirts is our fave combo these days.)

We've singled out five picks, but the whole Kate Spade x Keds collection is too cute. Happy shopping!

Calf Hair Slip On

A comfy and stylish way to get in on the animal print trend.

Ecomm: Kate Spade x Keds, NEW YORK CALF HAIR SLIP ON
$110 Shopbop $110 Keds
Kickstart Confetti Sneakers

Remind yourself that every day is a celebration with these colorful sneaks.

Ecomm: Kate Spade x Keds, NEW YORK KICKSTART
$80 Shopbop $80 Keds
Double Decker Glitter

Be ready for the holidays and beyond with these shoes that will add a little sparkle to your step. Available in rose pink, black and cream.

Ecomm: Kate Spade x Keds, NEW YORK DOUBLE DECKER GLITTER
$85 Keds
Ace Leather Calf Hair

The subtle luxe details on this shoe elevate the classic white sneaker.

Ecomm: Kate Spade x Keds, NEW YORK ACE LEATHER CALF HAIR
$90 Keds
Triple Decker Velvet Bow

These tuxedo-inspired sneaks are special occasion ready and comfy enough to dance the night away. 

Ecomm: Kate Spade x Keds, TRIPLE DECKER VELVET BOW
$95
$70 Keds
