Kit Harington Has Thought Really, Really Hard About the End of Game of Thrones

But as far as an ending for Jon Snow, this character that I loved for so many years and had grown so close to, and had meant so much to me...seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with—the Free Folk—it felt to me like he was finally free. Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing, as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released."

As for that other big stabbing in the final season, many fans thought it would be Jon who got to kill the Night King. Instead, it was Arya, and while Harington loved the "really great twist," he definitely was a little jealous.

"I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King! I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn't get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya."

Game of Thrones aired on HBO.