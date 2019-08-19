Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Break Down in Tears After Visiting Carly

Saying goodbye never gets easier.

On tonight's season finale of Teen Mom OG, Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell were able to meet up with their eldest daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption when they were just teenagers.

While cameras weren't rolling during the family reunion—that was planned with help from the couple's adoption counselor—viewers were still able to get a glimpse into how special the trip was.

"Everything was smooth," Tyler shared with his wife. "Nova is older now so they're able to really play. They just clicked."

Catelynn added, "When you see all of your biological children together—playing and mannerisms and walking the same—it's just different."