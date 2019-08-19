Why Rosalía Just Might Be the Next Latinx Artist to Break Big

Everyone wants a piece of Rosalía.

In just a few short years, the Spanish-born singer has risen up from flamenco student self-producing her own albums, in part, as her college thesis statement to an in-demand international superstar-in-the-making, collaborating with the likes of James Blake and J Balvin and becoming the first MTV VMA Best New Artist nominee who sings primarily in Spanish. As the globalization of music continues, allowing for artists to break through language barriers and top the charts in countries where their language might not be considered the primary one—think BTS or Bad Bunny—the 25-year-old stands on the precipice of becoming the next Latinx artist to break big.

After the sort of summer she's had, complete with spots on festival line-ups from Coachella to Made In America and a steady stream of new singles from her upcoming third album, it would actually be more surprising if she didn't.