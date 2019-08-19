The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Premiere Date and Globe-Trotting Trailer Revealed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is hitting the road. Amazon revealed the premiere date for the third season of Emmy-winning comedy series—December 6—and the first teaser for the upcoming installment.

Picking up after the events of the second season finale, Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) is prepping to hit the road with Shy Baldwin.

"This is the first of a million tours," she tells Susie (Alex Borstein) in the trailer below. And what a tour it looks like it'll be! There are troops, casinos, pools, hijinks and everything you've come to know and love about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Watch

Rachel Brosnahan Brings Mrs. Maisel to the 2019 Met Gala

Amazon's official description of the new season: "Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own."

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown will appear in the third season, you can see him in the trailer above. Jane Lynch also returns. In addition to Brosnahan and Borstein, the series stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is up for a number of Emmys at the 2019 ceremony. Brosnhan and Borstein took home acting awards in 2018, Amy Sherman-Palladino won two directing and writing and the series it self won Outstanding Comedy Series, Casting, Single-Camera Picture Editing and Music Supervision.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three premieres Friday, Dec. 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Rachel Brosnahan

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hannah Brown

Forget a Husband, Hannah Brown Is After the Dancing With the Stars Trophy Now

Nicole Byer Didn't Expect That "Nailed It!" Emmy Nom Either

See Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell & More in "The Morning Show" Trailer

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

You Can Live Out Your Hocus Pocus and Addams Family Fantasies at Freeform's Halloween House

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

A Secret Fling Rocks Corey's World on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Corey Learns of Evelin's Fling on "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way"

Darcey, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had Lots of Firsts, From Meetings to Sex

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.