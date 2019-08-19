A Secret Fling Rocks Corey's World on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 10:00 AM
Corey left everything behind in the United States to move to Ecuador for his girlfriend, Evelin, with the intentions to marry her on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. But Evelin hasn't made the road to matrimony easy, she's told him he needs to prove he's in it, by learning Spanish and mingling with the locals and her family. She doesn't want him to rely on her.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, Corey's out with pal Raul, his one real friend in Ecuador besides Evelin.
"I appreciate you taking me out here and all this…Here you are, basically my only friend here, and having somebody to spend time with is important. I appreciate that, thank you very much," Corey says after a hike.
Raul said the feeling is mutual, but—and it's a big but—he has some tea to spill.
"I have something to tell you and it's been killing me," Raul says. "I have to get it off my chest."
Raul, Corey's only pal in Ecuador, had a fling with Evelin.
What exactly does he mean by that?
"We kind of hook up a few times," Raul admits.
Uh oh.
Corey previously got bent out of shape when the locals called him by the wrong name, that of Evelin's ex-boyfriend from America, and that's when Evelin told him he needed to get out there more and make an effort. It probably didn't help that Corey and Evelin were previously "on a break" and Evelin rekindled things with said ex.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
