90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Had Lots of Firsts, From Meetings to Sex

It was an episode full of first meetings, weary travelers and blatant manipulation for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Darcey, formerly of Darcey and Jesse fame, made her way to the United Kingdom to meet Tom, a man she has already proclaimed her love for despite never meeting. Darcey thinks Tom could be "the one." Tom? Well, he thinks Darcey sure is special, despite his barber's shade over her many Instagram filters, but isn't quite sure if she's "the one" just yet. He admitted he's been a player of sorts and wants to get to know her. His delightful sister Emma urged him to be open and not rush into or out of things.