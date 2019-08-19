Kate Upton Slams "Snoozefest" Victoria's Secret Fashion Show For Lack of Body Inclusivity

Every body is a perfect runway body, just ask Kate Upton.

During an appearance on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live, the supermodel weighed in on news that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show had been canceled. "You know what? We're sick of seeing the same body type," the 30-year-old said. "You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented otherwise it's a snoozefest." Preach!

Back in July, model Shanina Shaik dropped the bombshell that the annual show would not be happening in 2019.

"Unfortunately the Victoria's Secret show won't be happening this year," she told Australia's The Daily Telegraph. "It's something I'm not used to because every year around this time I'm training like an angel. But I'm sure in the future something will happen, which I'm pretty sure about."

She added, "I'm sure they're trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it's the best show in the world."