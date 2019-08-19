Surprise! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Married

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne Johnson!

"The Rock" has married his longtime love Lauren Hashian. The 47-year-old actor announced the happy news via Instagram on Monday.

"We do," he wrote alongside a few photos of the newlyweds celebrating their big day "August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial."

The bride wore a long gown with lace detailing for the event and carried a bouquet of white flowers. Meanwhile, the groom wore a white shirt and white pants.

Several of their celebrity pals congratulated the dynamic duo in the comments section of Johnson's post.

"Congrats man," wrote Johnson's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart.

"Congrats!!" added Tom Brady.

It certainly has been a time of major milestones for the pair. In April 2018, the two welcomed a baby girl named Tiana. They also welcomed their daughter, Jasmine, in 2015. In addition, Johnson has a daughter named Simone from his previous relationship with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.