Surprise! Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Is Married

Congratulations are in order for Dwayne Johnson!

"The Rock" has married his longtime love Lauren Hashian. The 47-year-old actor announced the happy news via Instagram on Monday. 

"We do," he wrote alongside a few photos of the newlyweds celebrating their big day "August 18, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial." 

The bride wore a long gown with lace detailing by Mira Zwillinger for the event and carried a bouquet of white flowers. The open-back number, dubbed the Dara dress, is worth $12,540. In addition, she finished her look with a stunning veil. As for the groom, he looked dapper in a white shirt and white pants. 

Several of their celebrity pals congratulated the dynamic duo in the comments section of Johnson's post. 

"Congrats man," wrote Johnson's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Kevin Hart.

"Congrats!!" added Tom Brady.

It certainly has been a time of major milestones for the pair. In April 2018, the two welcomed a baby girl named Tiana. They also welcomed their daughter, Jasmine, in 2015. In addition, Johnson has a daughter named Simone from his previous relationship with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Cheers to the new Mr. and Mrs.!

