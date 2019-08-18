Today Hosts Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer's Kids Have Adorable Playdate at the Beach

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 2:41 PM
It's a sun day, fun day for Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer.
The two television hosts enjoyed a beach day together with their children on Saturday afternoon. From images shared on social media, it appeared Hoda's daughter, Haley Joy, and Dylan's son, Calvin Bradley, soaked up the sun and got their hands in the sand during their fun-filled playdate.
"Shouldn't all days be this happy," Dreyer captioned her Instagram post, alongside several cute photos of the two toddlers. "Calvin and Haley catching up on old times...Thanks @hodakotb for a perfect day for all of us!!"
Additionally, Kotb uploaded her own snaps from their afternoon hangout. "One of my fav days of the summer. Calvin+Haley. We loved it." she wrote. In one of the candid pics, the 55-year-old daytime host captured a sweet moment of Dylan applying sunscreen to her daughter before they stepped outside.
"The best!!!!," the 38-year-old star commented on the post.
It seems the kids' playdates are about to be even more fun. Just last month, Dreyer announced the exciting news that she was expecting another baby! She revealed that she and her husband Brian Fichera were going to have another boy.
The happy and special announcement came nearly three months after the 38-year-old host opened up about suffering a miscarriage. She explained that while she became pregnant with her first child "right away," she didn't have the same experience after trying to get pregnant again.
Thankfully, her latest pregnancy is going well. She's expected to be due next January.
