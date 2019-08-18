Heidi Klum Poses Topless and Shows Off Her Wedding Ring During Her and Tom Kaulitz's Honeymoon

Heidi Klum is baring it all!

The 46-year-old model and TV personality isn't afraid to show off a little skin during her honeymoon. After tying the knot with Tokyo Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz for a second time, the former Project Runway host is certainly living her best life.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Klum showed off her best assets. The 46-year-old star posed topless for the camera, only wearing a bath towel as she soaked up the sun while on a boat. She cheekily captioned her black-and-white image, "All I see is WATER."

Additionally, the newlywed put her gold wedding band on full display in a previous Instagram post. In the pic, the television personality is all smiles as she holds up her left hand to highlight her new bling.

All in all, Heidi seems to be enjoying that married life with her hubby.

Earlier this month, the couple said their "I Do's" on a luxury yacht in front of close friends and family members off the Italian island of Capri.

Of course, Heidi dazzled in a breathtaking white strapless wedding dress that featured detachable sleeves. She recently described her design as her "dream wedding dress."

Making the pair's ceremony even more special? A source previously told E! News, the supermodel's kids, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou stood next to the couple as they exchanged their vows.

"Heidi's kids were all in the wedding. The girls were bridesmaids and wore white dresses that matched their mom," the insider dished. "The boys were ring bearers and wore tan suits."

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in March 2018 and decided to get married a year later in a private ceremony in July 2019.

Now that the pair is celebrating their honeymoon, it appears they are happier than ever!

