Miley Cyrus Spotted With Kaitlynn Carter and Mom Tish as Liam Hemsworth Remains in Australia

Mum's the word!

On Saturday, a week after Miley Cyrusand fellow newly single star Kaitlynn Carter raised eyebrows when they were photographed kissing in Italy, the two were spotted out to lunch with the singer's mother, Tish Cyrus, back in L.A.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been spending time at Miley's mom's house," an eyewitness told E! News. "They all went out to lunch together on Saturday afternoon at Soho House in West Hollywood. The three of them drove together in Tish's car. They were deep in conversation."

"They had lunch in the restaurant and stayed at the club for almost two hours," the eyewitness said. "They all left together and returned to Tish's houses at the end."

All three dressed casually for their lunch outing. Miley, 26, wore a white crop top and cropped blue jeans while Kaitlynn, 30, sported a white T-shirt tucked into a long pink skirt. Tish, 52, wore a grey shirt and skinny blue jeans.

This marks the first time Kaitlynn has been photographed with Miley's mom. Several days ago, she and the singer returned from their Italy trip and were seen driving together in Los Angeles.

Miley's rep announced last Saturday that the singer and Liam Hemsworth had broken up after a 10-year relationship, and less than eight months after they wed.