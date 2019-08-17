Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Late Dad With Rare Throwback Pic

Instagram / Meadow Walker
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 12:55 PM
Instagram / Meadow Walker
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker took to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback photo of her late father.
The pic shows the Fast & Furious star splashing in the ocean with a wild wig during an island vacation. It marked the first picture post of him that Meadow has shared on Instagram since September 2017.
"Thinking of you xx," the 20-year-old wrote.
The Paul Walker Foundation responded to Meadow's latest post with two red heart emojis.
Meadow had founded the group, which aims to protect the oceans and wildlife and provide grants and scholarships to marine science students and researchers, in 2015 on what would have been Paul's 42nd birthday.
Meadow, Paul's only child and daughter of his ex Rebecca Soteros, rarely posts on social media as is. She returned to Instagram in July from a social media hiatus, one of several she has taken over the years.
Past photos Meadow has posted of Paul show the two together when she was a young child.
A young Meadow Walker flashes a big smile to the camera in this throwback photo she posted to Instagram in April 2015. The then-16-year-old shared the pic shortly after attending Coachella, where she hung out with Fast and Furious friends Vin Diesel and Elsa Pataky.
Meadow shared this cute flashback photo to Instagram in memory of her unforgettable dad for Father's Day 2015.
Sharing this adorable pic with her proud daddy on his 41st birthday, Meadow wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, I love you."
On the one-year anniversary of her dad's tragic death, Meadow posted this touching tribute photo on Instagram, simply saying, "I love you."
"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world," wrote Meadow on her inaugural Instagram post for The Paul Walker Foundation on September 12, 2015.
Meadow posted this super cute pool pic to Instagram on July 20, 2016, to raise awareness for The Paul Walker Foundation and its mission to "do good." On the website, a quote by film producer Brandon Birtell about his close friend is featured on the main page: "Paul was the kind of person that valued and respected others. He would go out of his way to do the simplest things from stopping to open the door for others, making sure he looked someone in the eye when they were speaking, or help someone that clearly needed to be helped."
Paul's daughter posted this throwback photo of the two dancing together to her over 1.5 million Instagram followers on September 12, 2017. She encouraged her followers to do good, writing, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!
Gleefully sticking out her tongue, little Meadow jokes with her dad in this flashback photo she posted after Fast and Furious 7's first trailer aired. Since Paul's passing, Meadow has been working on moving forward while remembering her dad, and Tyrese Gibson, Paul's former co-star, revealed in an interview with People in April 2015, "She's really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy."
This sweet photo is the cover picture of The Paul Walker Foundation website, which promises to "continue to do the work that Paul started. We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul. Paul's passion for the ocean, a curious mind and a spontaneous heart lives on in The Paul Walker Foundation."
Paul died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old.
Instagram / Meadow Walker
Before his death, he was in the midst of filming the seventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Furious 7.
His brothers Cody Walker and Caleb Walker worked as stand-ins and body doubles for the actor in the movie.
