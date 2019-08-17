Vanessa Hudgens' 28th Birthday Tribute to Austin Butler Will Make Your Heart Melt

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 11:52 AM
Happy birthday, Austin Butler!
The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actor and The Shannara Chronicles alum turned 28 on Saturday and received a sweet online tribute from longtime girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love, my other half, my constant Inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything @austinbutler," the 30-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "28 is going to be [three fire emojis]."
Hudgens shared two photos of her and Butler. One shows them staring at the camera, with her hand around his neck and shoulder, and the other shows her playing with his hair.
The two began dating in 2011, a year after Hudgens and her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron split.
"It's hard for me to even put into words how much that girl means to me," Butler told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the premiere of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood premiere in July. "I am so inspired by her every day and just love her to my core."
See the photos and more of the couple's cutest pics together:
Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens
The actress posted this cute pic of the two on the actor's 28th birthday in August 2019.
Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens
The actress plays with her beau's hair.
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had matching hair colors after Butler went brunette for a role.
Article continues below
When Hudgens wished the actor a happy birthday this year, she shared this sweet, smoochy snap. Awww!
The High School Musical star felt like this candid moment was too adorable not to share, and we agree!
These two had a blast at the beach together this summer.
Article continues below
After Butler wrapped his role in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, his lady love was there to offer some cute congratulations.
When the show opened in April, Hudgens was also there to shower her beau with love and support.
In January, the two enjoyed a fancy night out getting at The Magic Castle and of course they were dressed to impress.
Article continues below
After ringing in the start of 2018 together, Hudgens shared this precious pic of herself and Butler all dressed up.
This couple looks so good together in this selfie that we can't help but smile when we look at them!
The lovebirds got cozy with wine in hand while celebrating Stella Hudgens' birthday last year.
Article continues below
The two just radiated happiness in this post for Butler's birthday in 2017.
What's not to love about these two?
The precious pair looked like they had quite a romantic getaway during their summer 2016 trip to Italy.
Article continues below
Butler and Hudgens look so cute here...they're even rocking almost identical hairdos!
Hudgens described these playful pouts as "safari chic" while on vacation in 2015.
They may have seen a lion in real life, but these two only have eyes for each other.
Article continues below
The precious pair was picture perfect in front of the setting sun back in 2015.
Hudgens shared this sweet shot—and an even sweeter message—in honor of her main man's 23rd birthday.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?