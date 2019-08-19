EXCLUSIVE!

This Is Us Season 4 Key Art Teases Unexpected Twists Ahead

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019

The Big Three's connection. Jack's death. Rebecca and Miguel. Nicky. Her. The future. This Is Us has a long history of pulling the rug out from under its fans while telling a compelling story about the Pearson family—and season four will be no different.

In the new This Is Us season four key art, which E! News is exclusively revealing, the NBC drama has a warning and promise for viewers: "If you think you know what's coming next…you don't know us." The new poster comes complete with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) in bed together, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) cradling new baby Jack, Kevin (Justin Hartley) all smiles and a united Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

This Is Us Cast Tease Season 4

The cast of This Is Us knows what's coming up—even how the series ends—but they're not saying, especially when it comes to the fourth season premiere.

"Well, we're going to meet some new characters, which is exciting," Metz told a caller on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "And we're going to see how they're all sort of intertwined and how they all affect the Pearsons. That's a pretty good clue, that's a pretty good hint for you."

During his recent appearance on WWHL, Ventimiglia teased, "The world expands."

Expect the fourth season to tackle more about Rebecca and Miguel (Jon Huertas), see Randall and Beth starting over in Philadelphia and introduce a new character played by Once Upon a Time's Jennifer Morrison.

This Is Us season four premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

