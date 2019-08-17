Inside Joe Jonas' James Bond-Themed 30th Birthday Party With His Bond Girl Sophie Turner

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 10:25 AM
He's Jonas, Joe Jonas.
The Jonas Brothers singer turned 30 on Thursday and celebrated with family and friends on Friday night at a James Bond-themed party at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Joe dressed the part to perfection, wearing a white tux jacket, black pants and black bow tie. His wife and actress Sophie Turner channeled a sexy Bond Girl with a slinky navy halter gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with gold stiletto sandals.
The two arrived in style, in an Aston Martin, 007's signature whip!
Other guests included Joe's brothers and band mates Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, as well as Stranger Things Broadway star Michael Park and actor Emilio Vitolo, who also celebrated his own birthday that day. They both shared some pics of the birthday boy and the partygoers striking poses inside a photo booth.
In one image, Joe appears with a cigar in his mouth and stands next to Nick and Broadway star Kevin Covert, who is holding a stuffed cat while dressed as the James Bond villain Blofeld (the visual inspiration for Austin Powers' Dr. Evil).
Nick wore a black tux to the bash and Priyanka sported a short black sparkling semi-sheer fringed dress. Kevin also wore a black tux and Danielle arrived in a sleeveless silver gown.
See photos from the bash:
TheImageDirect.com
James Bond arrives with his Bond Girl to Cipriani Wall Street for his 30th birthday party.
Instagram / Emilio Vitolo
He's Jonas, Joe Jonas.
TheImageDirect.com
The married pair arrive at Cipriani Wall Street.
Article continues below
TheImageDirect.com
The married couple make their entrance.
Instagram / Michael Park
The couple appear in the photo booth with the Stranger Things star and his wife.
Instagram / Michael Park
The brothers appear with Blofeld, played by the Broadway star.
Article continues below
Instagram / Michael Park
The singer has a laugh in the photo booth with the Stranger Things star.
Instagram / Emilio Vitolo
Happy birthday, Joe!
On the night of his actual birthday, Joe received a sweet tribute onstage at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Washington D.C. Nick led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" while Sophie and Danielle brought out a cake onstage.
Earlier, Joe's wife and family paid homage to him on Instagram.
"Happy 30th birthday to my love and the best thing that's ever happened to me," Sophie wrote. "@JoeJonas I love you."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?